4 Best React Native Hardware Info Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-device-info
Device Information for React Native iOS and Android
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
24
Top Feedback
21
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
16
Performant
rnn
react-native-network-info
React Native library for getting information about the devices network
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
329
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
rn-hardware-info
A backend API that retrieves peformance information of hardware to React Native Apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@reason-react-native/device-info
ReScript bindings for ORIGINAL_PACKAGE_NAME
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
