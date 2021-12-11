Categories
10 Best React Native Grid Libraries
rns
react-native-super-grid
Responsive Grid View for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-native-easy-grid
Easy React Native Layout & Grid for the Dumb
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
31.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-flexbox-grid
Responsive Grid for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
803
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-grid-component
🔲 React native grid component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-grid-list
🌁 Grid list component implemented with FlatList
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draggable-gridview
A drag-and-drop-enabled GridView component for React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gridview
A flexible grid view based on React Native's ListView component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-responsive-grid
Bringing the Web's Responsive Design to React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-responsive-layout
Easy way to implement responsive layouts and grids.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-listview-gridview
A wrapper library for ListView and GridView in React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-grid-layout
React Native Grid (from NativeBase with fixes)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tailwindapp/rn-lockable-draggable-grid
A draggable and sortable grid of react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-flat-grid-view
Inspire reactnative gridview using listview
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
