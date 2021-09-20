Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Graph Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@chartiful/react-native-vertical-bar-graph
SVG Charts for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-touchable-graph
React Native component for simply creating a graph 📱 , without any iOS or Android issue of touch.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@chartiful/react-native-horizontal-bar-graph
SVG Charts for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-d3-tree-graph
An implementation of d3 graph to construct flow chart(d3 topological graph(tree)).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@chartiful/react-native-line-graph
SVG Charts for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-network-graph
Component for displaying connections between entities, in the form of a network graph
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-hgraph
React native implementation of hGraph
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
@webileapps/react-native-charts-wrapper
a react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tuofeng/react-native-d3multiline-chart
Animated Android and iOS multiline/line/scatterPoint chart based on d3.js 🤘😎🤘
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-graphs
react-native-chart is built to provide a chart to react native on both iOS and Android
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-rainbow-graph
React-Native 0.38 Animated Colorful SVG Graph Component for both iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package