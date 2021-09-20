openbase logo
10 Best React Native Graph Libraries

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@chartiful/react-native-vertical-bar-graph

SVG Charts for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnt

react-native-touchable-graph

React Native component for simply creating a graph 📱 , without any iOS or Android issue of touch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@chartiful/react-native-horizontal-bar-graph

SVG Charts for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnd

react-native-d3-tree-graph

An implementation of d3 graph to construct flow chart(d3 topological graph(tree)).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@chartiful/react-native-line-graph

SVG Charts for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnn

react-native-network-graph

Component for displaying connections between entities, in the form of a network graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
16d ago

react-native-hgraph

React native implementation of hGraph

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

@webileapps/react-native-charts-wrapper

a react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

@tuofeng/react-native-d3multiline-chart

Animated Android and iOS multiline/line/scatterPoint chart based on d3.js 🤘😎🤘

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rng

react-native-graphs

react-native-chart is built to provide a chart to react native on both iOS and Android

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rnr

react-native-rainbow-graph

React-Native 0.38 Animated Colorful SVG Graph Component for both iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago