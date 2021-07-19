openbase logo
10 Best React Native Gradient Libraries

react-native-linear-gradient

A <LinearGradient /> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
216K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

react-native-svg

SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Buggy

expo-linear-gradient

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

react-native-gradients

A simple gradient library for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
294
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-native-radial-gradient

Radial gradient library for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
react-native-gradient-header

Fully customizable and unique shape Gradient Header for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5mos ago

react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient

A wrap SVG component for animated linear gradient

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
430
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-text-gradient

Text gradient for React-Native (ON HIATUS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-gradient-buttons

A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
rn-gradients

A 100% JS solution to adding linear and radial gradients to your React Native projects.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago