10 Best React Native Gradient Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-linear-gradient
A <LinearGradient /> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
216K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
react-native-svg
SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Buggy
expo-linear-gradient
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-gradients
A simple gradient library for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
294
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-radial-gradient
Radial gradient library for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gradient-header
Fully customizable and unique shape Gradient Header for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient
A wrap SVG component for animated linear gradient
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
430
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-text-gradient
Text gradient for React-Native (ON HIATUS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-gradient-buttons
A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
rn-gradients
A 100% JS solution to adding linear and radial gradients to your React Native projects.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package