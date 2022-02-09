Categories
10 Best React Native Google Analytics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@segment/analytics-react-native-google-analytics
The hassle-free way to add analytics to your React-Native app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
expo-analytics
Google Analytics integration for use with React Native apps built on Expo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-google-analytics-bridge
React Native bridge to the Google Analytics libraries on both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-google-analytics
Google Analytics for React Native! Compatible with react-native-ab
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
339
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgs
redux-ga-screen-tracker
Redux middleware for screen tracking in google analytics
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rga
rn-google-analytics
React native Google Analytics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@redux-beacon/react-native-google-analytics
Analytics integration for Redux and ngrx/store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
crn
club-react-native-google-analytics
Google Analytics for React Native! Compatible with react-native-ab
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-googleanalytics
Google Analytics for React Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-google-analytics-bridge-meifacil
React Native bridge to the Google Analytics libraries on both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
