10 Best React Native Google Analytics Libraries

@segment/analytics-react-native-google-analytics

The hassle-free way to add analytics to your React-Native app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5d ago
ea

expo-analytics

Google Analytics integration for use with React Native apps built on Expo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-native-google-analytics-bridge

React Native bridge to the Google Analytics libraries on both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-google-analytics

Google Analytics for React Native! Compatible with react-native-ab

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
339
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgs

redux-ga-screen-tracker

Redux middleware for screen tracking in google analytics

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rga

rn-google-analytics

React native Google Analytics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago

@redux-beacon/react-native-google-analytics

Analytics integration for Redux and ngrx/store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
crn

club-react-native-google-analytics

Google Analytics for React Native! Compatible with react-native-ab

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rng

react-native-googleanalytics

Google Analytics for React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rng

react-native-google-analytics-bridge-meifacil

React Native bridge to the Google Analytics libraries on both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago