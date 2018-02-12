openbase logo
10 Best React Native Gallery Libraries

react-native-image-gallery

Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Buggy
react-native-image-layout

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
react-native-photo-browser

Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
react-native-camera-roll-gallery

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom layout for CameraRoll photos (next update will have videos) and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer for manipulation. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-photo-gallery

Simple, yet powerful image gallery for React Native. Features zoom and pagination ! 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-interactive-image-gallery

A React Native image gallery browser with interactive animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
react-native-gallery

A pure JavaScript image gallery component for react-native apps with common gestures like pan, pinch and doubleTap, supporting both iOS and Android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-native-fast-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-native-list-gallery

react native list gallery enhanced scrollView library to make cusomized animated gallery slide for applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago