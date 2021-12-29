Categories
10 Best React Native Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
fie
fielder
A field-first form library for React and React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tfn
tcomb-form-native
Forms library for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-paper-form-builder
React Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-form
React High Order Form Component(web & react-native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
148K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-formik
Set of helpers to make form awesome with React Native and Formik
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-form
A simple react-native component to wrap your form fields and get their values with just one single method.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
874
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-clean-form
Easy react-native forms using bootstrap-like syntax with redux-form+immutablejs integration. Styled using styled-components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-merlin
Web like forms in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-form-generator
Generate forms with native look and feel in a breeze
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gifted-form
📝 « One React-Native form component to rule them all »
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-survey
Build forms, surveys and polls for React Native apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-stateless-form
Stateless form components for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
