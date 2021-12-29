openbase logo
10 Best React Native Forms Libraries

fie

fielder

A field-first form library for React and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tfn

tcomb-form-native

Forms library for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-paper-form-builder

React Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago

rc-form

React High Order Form Component(web & react-native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
148K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-formik

Set of helpers to make form awesome with React Native and Formik

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnf

react-native-form

A simple react-native component to wrap your form fields and get their values with just one single method.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
874
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnc

react-native-clean-form

Easy react-native forms using bootstrap-like syntax with redux-form+immutablejs integration. Styled using styled-components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnm

react-native-merlin

Web like forms in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
rnf

react-native-form-generator

Generate forms with native look and feel in a breeze

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rng

react-native-gifted-form

📝 « One React-Native form component to rule them all »

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rns

react-native-survey

Build forms, surveys and polls for React Native apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
rns

react-native-stateless-form

Stateless form components for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago