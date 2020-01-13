openbase logo
10 Best React Native Floating Button Libraries

rna

react-native-action-button

customizable multi-action-button component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
rnf

react-native-floating-action

Material design action button for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
rnf

react-native-fab

A FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
538
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnf

react-native-floating-action-button

Fully customizable Floating Action Button for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
rns

react-native-social-fab

Fully customizable social media floating action button for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnf

@gifyourgame/react-native-floating-action

Material design action button for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
rne

react-native-easy-floating-button

An react native button component by js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rna

react-native-action-floating-button

A light and usefull floating button for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-floating-bubble

A simple Facebook Chat Head like bubble for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
rfb

@miidx/rn-floating-button

Simple floating button for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
rf

rn-fab

Simple React Native Floating Action Button using NativeDriver for animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago