Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Floating Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rna
react-native-action-button
customizable multi-action-button component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
rnf
react-native-floating-action
Material design action button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
rnf
react-native-fab
A FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
538
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-floating-action-button
Fully customizable Floating Action Button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-social-fab
Fully customizable social media floating action button for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
@gifyourgame/react-native-floating-action
Material design action button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-floating-button
An react native button component by js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-action-floating-button
A light and usefull floating button for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-floating-bubble
A simple Facebook Chat Head like bubble for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
rfb
@miidx/rn-floating-button
Simple floating button for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
rn-fab
Simple React Native Floating Action Button using NativeDriver for animations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package