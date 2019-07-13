Categories
6 Best React Native Fingerprint Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnt
react-native-touch-id
React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf
react-native-fingerprint-scanner
Provide Fingerprint, Touch ID, and Face ID Scanner for React Native (Compatible with both Android and iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
776
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Slow
1
Great Documentation
rnf
react-native-fingerprint-change
A module to detect if new fingerprint was added or removed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
397
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-fingerprint-android
Fingerprint authentication for react-native (android only)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-fingerprint-identify
Awesome Fingerprint Identify for react-native (android only)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-smart-touch-id
React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
