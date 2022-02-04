openbase logo
6 Best React Native File Uploader Libraries

react-native-fs

Native filesystem access for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@uppy/react-native

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-native-background-upload

Upload files in your React Native app even while it's backgrounded. Supports Android and iOS, including camera roll assets.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
591
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-native-photo-upload

Cross platform photo upload component for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
310
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-native-file-uploader

An iOS and Android cross patform React Native module to upload files from the device local storage to a server using a multipart/form-data request.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-native-uploader

A React Native module to upload files and camera roll assets.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use