6 Best React Native File Uploader Libraries
rnf
react-native-fs
Native filesystem access for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@uppy/react-native
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-native-background-upload
Upload files in your React Native app even while it's backgrounded. Supports Android and iOS, including camera roll assets.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
591
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-photo-upload
Cross platform photo upload component for react native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
310
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-file-uploader
An iOS and Android cross patform React Native module to upload files from the device local storage to a server using a multipart/form-data request.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnu
react-native-uploader
A React Native module to upload files and camera roll assets.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
