8 Best React Native File Selector Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-image-picker
🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
6
Performant
react-native-document-picker
Document Picker for React Native using Document Providers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
60.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
@react-native-community/cameraroll
CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
rnf
react-native-file-viewer
Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
expo-document-picker
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
26.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
expo-media-library
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-customized-image-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-file-selector
React Native: Native File Selector
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
