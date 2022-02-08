openbase logo
8 Best React Native File Selector Libraries

react-native-image-picker

🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant

react-native-document-picker

Document Picker for React Native using Document Providers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
60.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

@react-native-community/cameraroll

CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

expo-document-picker

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
26.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers

expo-media-library

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

react-native-customized-image-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
react-native-file-selector

React Native: Native File Selector

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
7mos ago