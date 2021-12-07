Categories
4 Best React Native File Saving Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnf
react-native-file-viewer
Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-native-background-downloader
A library for React-Native to help you download large files on iOS and Android both in the foreground and most importantly in the background.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rn-fetch-blob
A project committed to making file access and data transfer easier, efficient for React Native developers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rne
react-native-easy-downloader
A downloadManager for react-native to use system downloadManager(Show download progress in notifications) and install apk files on android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
