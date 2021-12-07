openbase logo
4 Best React Native File Saving Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnf

react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-native-background-downloader

A library for React-Native to help you download large files on iOS and Android both in the foreground and most importantly in the background.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

rn-fetch-blob

A project committed to making file access and data transfer easier, efficient for React Native developers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rne

react-native-easy-downloader

A downloadManager for react-native to use system downloadManager(Show download progress in notifications) and install apk files on android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago