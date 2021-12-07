openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best React Native File Opening Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnf

react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

expo-file-system

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
240K
Last Commit
3d ago
rnf

react-native-file-opener

A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnf

react-native-file-opener3

react-native-file-opener3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfo

rn-file-opener

Open file with its default application, clone from https://github.com/huangzuizui/react-native-file-opener

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit

react-native-open-file

Open local and remote files with default OS behavior in react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago