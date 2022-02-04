openbase logo
10 Best React Native Dropdown Libraries

rnd

react-native-dropdown-picker

A single / multiple, categorizable, customizable, localizable and searchable item picker (drop-down) component for react native which supports both Android & iOS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
rnm

react-native-modal-dropdown

Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Buggy
2Performant
rnm

react-native-material-dropdown

Material dropdown with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
687
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
rnm

react-native-material-dropdown-v2

Material dropdown with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnd

react-native-dropdown

This is simple implementation of drop down menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
641
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rnm

react-native-menu

A flexible dropdown menu component for Android and iOS that is similar to Android's Spinner.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
312
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnm

react-native-modal-dropdown-with-flatlist

A react-native dropdown component for both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-selectme

A simple dropdown for react native - IOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rna

react-native-advanced-dropdown

A react native component for creating highly customizable, paginated and searchable dropdown menus

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnm

react-native-modal-select-option

react-native dropdown modal option

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago