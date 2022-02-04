Categories
10 Best React Native Dropdown Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rnd
react-native-dropdown-picker
A single / multiple, categorizable, customizable, localizable and searchable item picker (drop-down) component for react native which supports both Android & iOS.
MIT
Built-In
496
27.5K
10d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
2
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rnm
react-native-modal-dropdown
Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
77
6.7K
1mo ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
4.5
2
5
Great Documentation
4
Buggy
2
Performant
rnm
react-native-material-dropdown
Material dropdown with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android
BSD-3-Clause
DefinitelyTyped
687
9.6K
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Abandoned
rnm
react-native-material-dropdown-v2
Material dropdown with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android
BSD-3-Clause
DefinitelyTyped
4
1.4K
3yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dropdown
This is simple implementation of drop down menu
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
641
322
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Hard to Use
rnm
react-native-menu
A flexible dropdown menu component for Android and iOS that is similar to Android's Spinner.
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
398
312
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnm
react-native-modal-dropdown-with-flatlist
A react-native dropdown component for both iOS and Android.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2
32
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-selectme
A simple dropdown for react native - IOS and Android
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
189
20
5yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-advanced-dropdown
A react native component for creating highly customizable, paginated and searchable dropdown menus
GPL-3.0-or-later
DefinitelyTyped
4
10
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-modal-select-option
react-native dropdown modal option
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
8
2
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
