10 Best React Native Drag & Drop List Libraries

react-native-draganddrop-board

👆DragAndDropBoard is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a scrollable board component with carousel, sortable columns and draggable cards for your iOS and Android apps

react-native-draggable-flatlist

A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native

1Easy to Use

react-native-drax

A drag-and-drop system for React Native

react-native-sortable-list

React Native Sortable List component

1Poor Documentation
1Slow
1Buggy
react-native-drag-sort

🔥🔥🔥Drag and drop sort control for react-native

react-native-sortable-listview

Drag drop capable wrapper of ListView for React Native

react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist

A react native component that lets you drag and drop dynamic items of a FlatList

2Unwelcoming Community
react-native-dnd-list

React Native Sortable List component

rn-drag-n-drop

Customized drag-n-drop component that allows users to replace the content of the drop location with the dragged one.

1Poor Documentation
@peretz30/react-native-draggable-flatlist

A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native

react-native-dragsortable

Drag and drop sort control for react-native

