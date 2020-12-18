Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Drag & Drop Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnd
react-native-draganddrop-board
👆DragAndDropBoard is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a scrollable board component with carousel, sortable columns and draggable cards for your iOS and Android apps
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-draggable-flatlist
A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-native-drax
A drag-and-drop system for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-drag-sort
🔥🔥🔥Drag and drop sort control for react-native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist
A react native component that lets you drag and drop dynamic items of a FlatList
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
472
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Unwelcoming Community
rns
react-native-sortable-grid
Drag-drop-sortable grid view for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dnd-list
React Native Sortable List component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-dnd
react-native-easy-dnd
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draggable-gridview
A drag-and-drop-enabled GridView component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-ios-drag-drop
Support for the iOS 11+ inter-app drag and drop
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package