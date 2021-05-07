openbase logo
10 Best React Native Dialog Libraries

react-native-dialogs

React Native wrappers for https://github.com/afollestad/material-dialogs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
rnd

react-native-dialog

Pure JavaScript React-Native dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rne

react-native-easy-permissions

React Native: Native Easy Permissions

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rna

react-native-awesome-alerts

Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnp

react-native-popup-dialog

A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-simple-dialogs

⚛ Cross-platform React Native dialogs based on the Modal component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnm

react-native-modals

A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnd

react-native-dialog-input

Modal with input for react native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnd

react-native-dialog-component

A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnm

react-native-material-dialog

Material design dialogs for React Native 💬

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-popup-dialog-hendra

React Native Popup Dialog for IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit