10 Best React Native Dialog Libraries
react-native-dialogs
React Native wrappers for https://github.com/afollestad/material-dialogs
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
592
5.2K
9mos ago
3.0
/ 5
1
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
rnd
react-native-dialog
Pure JavaScript React-Native dialog
MIT
Built-In
507
13.2K
3d ago
rne
react-native-easy-permissions
React Native: Native Easy Permissions
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
32
1
7mos ago
4.0
/ 5
1
1
Easy to Use
rna
react-native-awesome-alerts
Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.
ISC
Built-In
445
4.5K
7mos ago
rnp
react-native-popup-dialog
A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2K
4.2K
1yr ago
rns
react-native-simple-dialogs
⚛ Cross-platform React Native dialogs based on the Modal component
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
235
1.9K
1yr ago
rnm
react-native-modals
A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2K
1.4K
1yr ago
rnd
react-native-dialog-input
Modal with input for react native
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
58
1.3K
2yrs ago
rnd
react-native-dialog-component
A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2K
286
1yr ago
rnm
react-native-material-dialog
Material design dialogs for React Native 💬
MIT
Built-In
140
189
2yrs ago
rnp
react-native-popup-dialog-hendra
React Native Popup Dialog for IOS & Android.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
