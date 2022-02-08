openbase logo
10 Best React Native Design System Libraries

style-dictionary

A build system for creating cross-platform styles.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
84.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
dripsy

🍷 Responsive, unstyled UI primitives for React Native + Web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@ui-kitten/components

💥 React Native UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-native-design-system

A tiny design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-sketchbook

design system for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-native-urbi-ui

Design system in use by Urbi's React Native app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-native-design-utility

Utility for building design system in react-native. Idea from TailwindCSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
9mos ago
react-native-reflect

Responsive, themeable style system for React Native and React Native Web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
2yrs ago

argon-react-native

Argon React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago

essence-core

Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-native-design-system-storybook

Basic Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
styled-x

Cross-platform styled-components built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago