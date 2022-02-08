Categories
10 Best React Native Design System Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
style-dictionary
A build system for creating cross-platform styles.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
84.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
dri
dripsy
🍷 Responsive, unstyled UI primitives for React Native + Web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ui-kitten/components
💥 React Native UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnd
react-native-design-system
A tiny design system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-sketchbook
design system for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-urbi-ui
Design system in use by Urbi's React Native app
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-design-utility
Utility for building design system in react-native. Idea from TailwindCSS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-reflect
Responsive, themeable style system for React Native and React Native Web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
argon-react-native
Argon React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
essence-core
Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-design-system-storybook
Basic Design System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sx
styled-x
Cross-platform styled-components built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
