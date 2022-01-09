Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@react-native-community/datetimepicker
React Native date & time picker component for iOS, Android and Windows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
rnd
react-native-date-picker
React Native Date Picker is datetime picker for Android and iOS. It includes date, time and datetime picker modes. The datepicker is customizable and is supporting different languages. It's written with native code to achieve the best possible look, feel and performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rnm
react-native-modal-datetime-picker
A React-Native datetime-picker for Android and iOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
react-native-datepicker
react native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
rnn
react-native-number-please
🔢 Generate react-native pickers with range numbers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-inline-datepicker
Android datepicker which will be rendered inline with other react-native components.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-dates
React Native date / daterange picker and calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmd
nativescript-modal-datetimepicker
A nice looking modal date time picker.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rnd
react-native-date-ranges
idea from react-native-dates >
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-calendar-select
A component to select period from calendar like Airbnb
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-datepicker-yaya
react native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package