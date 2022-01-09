openbase logo
10 Best React Native Date Picker Libraries

@react-native-community/datetimepicker

React Native date & time picker component for iOS, Android and Windows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
rnd

react-native-date-picker

React Native Date Picker is datetime picker for Android and iOS. It includes date, time and datetime picker modes. The datepicker is customizable and is supporting different languages. It's written with native code to achieve the best possible look, feel and performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
rnm

react-native-modal-datetime-picker

A React-Native datetime-picker for Android and iOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

react-native-datepicker

react native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
rnn

react-native-number-please

🔢 Generate react-native pickers with range numbers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
2mos ago
rni

react-native-inline-datepicker

Android datepicker which will be rendered inline with other react-native components.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-dates

React Native date / daterange picker and calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
1yr ago
nmd

nativescript-modal-datetimepicker

A nice looking modal date time picker.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rnd

react-native-date-ranges

idea from react-native-dates >

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-calendar-select

A component to select period from calendar like Airbnb

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-native-datepicker-yaya

react native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago