5 Best React Native Data Visualization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
victory-native
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
1
Performant
react-native-svg
SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Buggy
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
clchart
A fast, simple and cross-platform(html5 react-native weex wechat-applet) stock chart library created using canvas.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-chart-android
react native chart modules come from mpandroidchart.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
