5 Best React Native Data Visualization Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
victory-native

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Performant

react-native-svg

SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Buggy

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

clchart

A fast, simple and cross-platform(html5 react-native weex wechat-applet) stock chart library created using canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnc

react-native-chart-android

react native chart modules come from mpandroidchart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago