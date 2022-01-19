openbase logo
Best React Native Cordano API Library

@emurgo/react-native-haskell-shelley

React-native bindings for Emurgo's cardano-serialization-lib (Cardano haskell Shelley)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1mo ago