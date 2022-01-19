Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best React Native Cordano API Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@emurgo/react-native-haskell-shelley
React-native bindings for Emurgo's cardano-serialization-lib (Cardano haskell Shelley)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package