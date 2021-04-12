openbase logo
Best React Native Container Libraries

rnc

react-native-cardview

Native CardView for react-native (All Android version and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rnf

react-native-flip-view

JavaScript implementation of a view container that can flip between its front and back

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-swipe-view

Native container for a React Native view which supports swipe behavior (for swipe to delete and such)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago