Best React Native Container Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnc
react-native-cardview
Native CardView for react-native (All Android version and iOS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rnf
react-native-flip-view
JavaScript implementation of a view container that can flip between its front and back
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-swipe-view
Native container for a React Native view which supports swipe behavior (for swipe to delete and such)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
