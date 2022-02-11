openbase logo
8 Best React Native Contacts Libraries

expo-contacts

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant
rnc

react-native-contacts

React Native Contacts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
41.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

react-native-select-contact

A cross-platform contact selection library for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@hmscore/react-native-hms-contactshield

This repo contains all of React-Native HMS plugins.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
7d ago

react-native-contacts-wrapper

Contacts plugin to wrap native contact pickers for iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnu

react-native-unified-contacts

Your best friend when working with the latest and greatest Contacts Framework in iOS 9+ in React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-sectionlist-contacts

Address Book library for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
3yrs ago

rn-contact-tracing

React Native Library For Contact Tracing Over BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago