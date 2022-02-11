openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Component Library Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

native-base

Mobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

react-native-elements

Cross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
59
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant

react-native-ui-lib

UI Components Library for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-native-paper

Material Design for React Native (Android & iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

galio-framework

Galio is a beautifully designed, Free and Open Source React Native Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
tea

teaset

A UI library for react native, provides 20+ pure JS(ES6) components, focusing on content display and action control.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm

react-native-material-ui

Highly customizable material design components for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

nachos-ui

Nachos UI is a React Native component library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@99xt/first-born

Component library for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mrn

mrn

Material React Native (MRN) - A Material Design style React Native component library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago