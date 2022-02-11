Categories
10 Best React Native Component Library Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
native-base
Mobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
react-native-elements
Cross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
59
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
3
Performant
react-native-ui-lib
UI Components Library for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-native-paper
Material Design for React Native (Android & iOS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
galio-framework
Galio is a beautifully designed, Free and Open Source React Native Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
tea
teaset
A UI library for react native, provides 20+ pure JS(ES6) components, focusing on content display and action control.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-material-ui
Highly customizable material design components for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nachos-ui
Nachos UI is a React Native component library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@99xt/first-born
Component library for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrn
mrn
Material React Native (MRN) - A Material Design style React Native component library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
