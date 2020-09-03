openbase logo
10 Best React Native Color Picker Libraries

react-native-color-picker

Color picker component for IOS/Android

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
241
7.3K
1yr ago
4.0/ 5
3
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
rnb

react-native-btr

React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
40
754
6mos ago
rnc

react-native-color-picker-ios

iOS14 UIColorPicker Module for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
47
48
2mos ago
rnr

react-native-reanimated-color-picker

Natively animated HSV color picker for iOS & Android

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
25
6
9mos ago
rnh

react-native-hsv-color-picker

a react native HSV(hue, saturation, value) color picker

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
34
99
1yr ago

react-native-color-wheel

🌈 A react native reusable and color picker wheel

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
159
94
3yrs ago

react-colorizer

🌈 A Color Picker Component for React and React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
61
29
2yrs ago

croma-color-picker

Simple and intuitive color picker for react native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
6
21
8mos ago
rnc

react-native-color-picker-light

This library is designed for IoT Light. We provide two mode, one is white mode, another is color mode.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
9
18
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-color-panel

React Native color picker component for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5
