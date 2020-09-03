Categories
10 Best React Native Color Picker Libraries
react-native-color-picker
Color picker component for IOS/Android
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
rnb
react-native-btr
React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-color-picker-ios
iOS14 UIColorPicker Module for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-reanimated-color-picker
Natively animated HSV color picker for iOS & Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-native-hsv-color-picker
a react native HSV(hue, saturation, value) color picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-color-wheel
🌈 A react native reusable and color picker wheel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-colorizer
🌈 A Color Picker Component for React and React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
croma-color-picker
Simple and intuitive color picker for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-color-picker-light
This library is designed for IoT Light. We provide two mode, one is white mode, another is color mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-color-panel
React Native color picker component for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
