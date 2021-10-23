Categories
10 Best React Native Collapsable/Accordion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
acr
accordion-collapse-react-native
React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-show-more-text
Convenience wrapper around react-truncate
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-collapsible-list
A ReactNative collapsible list component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnc
react-native-collapsible
Animated collapsible component for React Native, good for accordions, toggles etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-collapsible-header-views
ScrollView, FlatList, SectionList with collapsible headers + HOC for wrapping custom scrollables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-collapse-view
Collapse component for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-animated-header
Collapsing toolbar for Android and iOS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-collapsible-toolbar
Pure JS based collapsible toolbar for react native on Android and iOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-collapsingtoolbar
Collapsing Toolbar for react native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-collapsable-view
a expandable and collapsable view that can be controlled with a handler
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
