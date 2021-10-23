openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Collapsable/Accordion Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

acr

accordion-collapse-react-native

React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-show-more-text

Convenience wrapper around react-truncate

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnc

react-native-collapsible-list

A ReactNative collapsible list component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnc

react-native-collapsible

Animated collapsible component for React Native, good for accordions, toggles etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
rnc

react-native-collapsible-header-views

ScrollView, FlatList, SectionList with collapsible headers + HOC for wrapping custom scrollables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnc

react-native-collapse-view

Collapse component for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rna

react-native-animated-header

Collapsing toolbar for Android and iOS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnc

react-native-collapsible-toolbar

Pure JS based collapsible toolbar for react native on Android and iOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnc

react-native-collapsingtoolbar

Collapsing Toolbar for react native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnc

react-native-collapsable-view

a expandable and collapsable view that can be controlled with a handler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago