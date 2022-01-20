Categories
6 Best React Native Clipboard Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@react-native-community/clipboard
React Native Clipboard API for both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
83.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-advanced-clipboard
Advanced clipboard for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-clipboard
React Native component for getting or setting clipboard content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-clipboard-plus
React Native module for copy and paste image with Native Clipboard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reason-react-native/clipboard
ReScript bindings for @react-native-community/clipboard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-media-clipboard
Image support for the clipboard in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
