6 Best React Native Clipboard Libraries

@react-native-community/clipboard

React Native Clipboard API for both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
83.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-advanced-clipboard

Advanced clipboard for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnc

react-native-clipboard

React Native component for getting or setting clipboard content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rnc

react-native-clipboard-plus

React Native module for copy and paste image with Native Clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago

@reason-react-native/clipboard

ReScript bindings for @react-native-community/clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnm

react-native-media-clipboard

Image support for the clipboard in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago