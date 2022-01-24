Categories
5 Best React Native Client HTML Rendering Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-render-html
iOS/Android pure javascript react-native component that renders your HTML into 100% native views
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
76.9K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rnh
react-native-htmlview
A React Native component which renders HTML content as native views
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-display-html
Display HTML content in an automatically sized webview and eases javascript injection inside it.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-native-html-render
A html render for react-native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-fence-html
React Native component that renders HTML as native views
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
