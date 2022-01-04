Categories
6 Best React Native Chat Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnd
react-native-dropdownalert
A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rng
react-native-gifted-chat
💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
26.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
react-chat-elements
Reactjs chat elements chat UI, react chat components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
srn
sme-react-native-gifted-chat
💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-twilio-chat
React Native wrapper for the Twilio Programmable Chat iOS and Android SDKs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnl
react-native-livechat-custom
React Native component to integrate LiveChat with your application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
