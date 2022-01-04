openbase logo
6 Best React Native Chat Libraries

rnd

react-native-dropdownalert

A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rng

react-native-gifted-chat

💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
26.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

react-chat-elements

Reactjs chat elements chat UI, react chat components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
srn

sme-react-native-gifted-chat

💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-native-twilio-chat

React Native wrapper for the Twilio Programmable Chat iOS and Android SDKs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnl

react-native-livechat-custom

React Native component to integrate LiveChat with your application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit