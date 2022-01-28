openbase logo
10 Best React Native Chart Libraries

victory-native

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Performant
rng

react-native-gifted-charts

The most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
466
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

react-native-slide-charts

React Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnc

react-native-charts-wrapper

a react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
rnc

react-native-chart-kit

If you're looking to **build a website or a cross-platform mobile app** – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
rnp

react-native-pie-chart

Simple pie chart module for your React Native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
rns

react-native-svg-charts

📈 One library to rule all charts for React Native 📊

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
rnp

react-native-pure-chart

react-native chart library that not using svg or ART but only using react native pure components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
rnl

react-native-line-chart

Forked from https://github.com/indiespirit/react-native-chart-kit

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
eck

expo-chart-kit

📊React Native Chart Kit: Line Chart, Bezier Line Chart, Progress Ring, Bar chart, Pie chart, Contribution graph (heatmap)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-native-highcharts

📈 Add Highcharts charts to react-native app for IOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-native-pathjs-charts

Android and iOS charts based on react-native-svg and paths-js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
885
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
4yrs ago

clchart

A fast, simple and cross-platform(html5 react-native weex wechat-applet) stock chart library created using canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnc

react-native-chart-android

react native chart modules come from mpandroidchart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago