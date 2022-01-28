Categories
10 Best React Native Chart Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
victory-native
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
1
Performant
react-native-gifted-charts
The most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
466
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
react-native-slide-charts
React Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-charts-wrapper
a react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
2
Performant
react-native-chart-kit
If you're looking to **build a website or a cross-platform mobile app** – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
react-native-pie-chart
Simple pie chart module for your React Native app
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-svg-charts
📈 One library to rule all charts for React Native 📊
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
react-native-pure-chart
react-native chart library that not using svg or ART but only using react native pure components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
react-native-line-chart
Forked from https://github.com/indiespirit/react-native-chart-kit
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
expo-chart-kit
📊React Native Chart Kit: Line Chart, Bezier Line Chart, Progress Ring, Bar chart, Pie chart, Contribution graph (heatmap)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-native-highcharts
📈 Add Highcharts charts to react-native app for IOS and Android
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-pathjs-charts
Android and iOS charts based on react-native-svg and paths-js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
885
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
clchart
A fast, simple and cross-platform(html5 react-native weex wechat-applet) stock chart library created using canvas.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-chart-android
react native chart modules come from mpandroidchart.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
