Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rna
react-native-anchor-carousel
A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
rnx
react-native-x2-carousel
a cross platform react native carousel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-native-bpk-component-carousel
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-bpk-component-carousel-indicator
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-swiper-flatlist
👆 Swiper component implemented with FlatList using Hooks & Typescript + strict automation tests with Detox
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-pages
Easy to use page view component
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-banner-carousel
a carousel component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnx
react-native-x-carousel
a cross platform react native carousel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
244
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-slideshow
A quick and easy slideshow for react native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-image-carousel
Image carousel with support for fullscreen mode with swiping and pinch-to-zoom.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@hemith/react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@amazingbeerbelly/react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-fast-image-zoom-viewer
🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package