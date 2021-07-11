openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Carousel Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rna

react-native-anchor-carousel

A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rns

react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rnx

react-native-x2-carousel

a cross platform react native carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-native-bpk-component-carousel

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
5d ago

react-native-bpk-component-carousel-indicator

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
5d ago
rns

react-native-swiper-flatlist

👆 Swiper component implemented with FlatList using Hooks & Typescript + strict automation tests with Detox

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rnp

react-native-pages

Easy to use page view component

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnb

react-native-banner-carousel

a carousel component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnx

react-native-x-carousel

a cross platform react native carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
244
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-slideshow

A quick and easy slideshow for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-native-image-carousel

Image carousel with support for fullscreen mode with swiping and pinch-to-zoom.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rns

@hemith/react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
rns

@amazingbeerbelly/react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
rnf

react-native-fast-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago