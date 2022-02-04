Categories
7 Best React Native Captcha Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnr
react-native-recaptcha-that-works
⚛ A reCAPTCHA bridge for React Native that works (Android and iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3
Haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-google-recaptcha-v2
Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android an iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-recaptcha-v3
A react native wrapper for google recaptcha v3
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgr
rn-google-recaptcha-v2
Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android and iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
rn-recaptcha
react native component for google recaptcha v2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-recaptcha
React Native Google reCAPTCHA v2 component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
