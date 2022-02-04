openbase logo
7 Best React Native Captcha Libraries

rnr

react-native-recaptcha-that-works

⚛ A reCAPTCHA bridge for React Native that works (Android and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
10d ago

@haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3

Haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rng

react-native-google-recaptcha-v2

Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android an iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnr

react-native-recaptcha-v3

A react native wrapper for google recaptcha v3

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rgr

rn-google-recaptcha-v2

Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rr

rn-recaptcha

react native component for google recaptcha v2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnr

react-native-recaptcha

React Native Google reCAPTCHA v2 component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit