10 Best React Native Canvas Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rns
@terrylinla/react-native-sketch-canvas
A React Native component for drawing by touching on both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
573
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rns
react-native-signature-canvas
✒️ React Native Signature Component based WebView Canvas for Android && IOS && expo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rng
@flyskywhy/react-native-gcanvas
react native canvas based on gpu opengl glsl GCanvas -- A lightweight cross-platform graphics rendering engine. (超轻量的跨平台图形引擎)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-canvas
A Canvas component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
835
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rns
react-native-signature-pad
React Native wrapper around szimek's Canvas based Signature Pad
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
512
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draw-on-screen
React Native Expo friendly Screen Drawing Component based on HTML Canvas for Android & IOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sketch-canvas
## Getting started
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
clchart
A fast, simple and cross-platform(html5 react-native weex wechat-applet) stock chart library created using canvas.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sketch
🎨 A React Native <Sketch /> component for touch-based drawing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-signature-canvas-em
React Native Signature Component based Canvas for Android && IOS && expo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rno
react-native-off-canvas-menu
Beautifully crafted off canvas menu components for react native applications. Built on top of react-native's Animated library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
baldr-react-native-sketch-canvas
A React Native component for drawing by touching on both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hrn
hyext-react-native-canvas
<div align="center"> <img src="https://emojipedia-us.s3.amazonaws.com/thumbs/240/apple/96/fireworks_1f386.png"/> <h1>react-native-canvas</h1> </div>
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
