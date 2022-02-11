openbase logo
10 Best React Native Camera Libraries

expo-camera

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
5Great Documentation

react-native-camera

A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!

MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant

react-native-image-picker

🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant

@react-native-community/cameraroll

CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
react-native-vision-camera

📸 The Camera library that sees the vision.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
react-native-video-processing

Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-native-customized-image-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
react-native-camera-kit

A high performance, fully featured, rock solid camera library for React Native applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-native-beautiful-video-recorder

The video recorder component that extends from react-native-camera. It works for both iOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-camera-configurable

A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago