10 Best React Native Camera Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-camera
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
5
Great Documentation
react-native-camera
A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
Save
MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
7
Performant
react-native-image-picker
🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
6
Performant
@react-native-community/cameraroll
CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
rnv
react-native-vision-camera
📸 The Camera library that sees the vision.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
rnv
react-native-video-processing
Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-native-customized-image-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-camera-kit
A high performance, fully featured, rock solid camera library for React Native applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rnb
react-native-beautiful-video-recorder
The video recorder component that extends from react-native-camera. It works for both iOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-camera-configurable
A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package