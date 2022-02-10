Categories
10 Best React Native Calendar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-calendars
React Native Calendar Components 🗓️ 📆
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
28
Top Feedback
12
Highly Customizable
7
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendar-events
📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendar-strip
Easy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendario
📆 React Native Calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-big-calendar
gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-bpk-component-calendar
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-week-view
Week View Component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-calendar-picker
CalendarPicker Component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-modern-datepicker
A customizable calendar, time & month picker for React Native (including Persian Jalaali calendar & locale)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
323
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-events-calendar
show calendar events by date
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-date-ranges
idea from react-native-dates >
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-calendar-reminders
React Native Module for IOS Calendar Reminders
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-event-calendar-customized
A React-Native iOS style calendar implemented using VirtualizedList.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
