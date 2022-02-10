openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Calendar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-calendars

React Native Calendar Components 🗓️ 📆

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
28
Top Feedback
12Highly Customizable
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
rnc

react-native-calendar-events

📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rnc

react-native-calendar-strip

Easy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnc

react-native-calendario

📆 React Native Calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-native-big-calendar

gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
10d ago

react-native-bpk-component-calendar

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5d ago
rnw

react-native-week-view

Week View Component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnc

react-native-calendar-picker

CalendarPicker Component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnm

react-native-modern-datepicker

A customizable calendar, time & month picker for React Native (including Persian Jalaali calendar & locale)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
323
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rne

react-native-events-calendar

show calendar events by date

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnd

react-native-date-ranges

idea from react-native-dates >

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-calendar-reminders

React Native Module for IOS Calendar Reminders

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rne

react-native-event-calendar-customized

A React-Native iOS style calendar implemented using VirtualizedList.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago