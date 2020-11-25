Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best React Native Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnb
react-native-button
A button for React apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
764
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-input-spinner
An extensible input number spinner component for react-native highly customizable. This component enhance a text input for entering numeric values, with increase and decrease buttons.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
rnr
react-native-raw-bottom-sheet
Add Your Own Component To Bottom Sheet Whatever You Want (Android and iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-native-gradient-buttons
A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-really-awesome-button
React Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
555
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apsl-react-native-button
A React Native button component customizable via props
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
543
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-share-button
A lightweight React Share Button for mobile web with web share api integration, native intent support and fallback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-button-component
A Beautiful, Customizable React Native Button component for iOS & Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-awesome-button
A button React Native component supporting showing different states with animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package