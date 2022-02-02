openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Bluetooth Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-ble-manager

React Native BLE communication module

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation

react-native-ble-plx

React Native BLE library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Poor Documentation
3Buggy

react-native-bluetooth-status

React-Native library to query and manage bluetooth state of the device (iOS and Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
bs

@ionic-native/bluetooth-serial

Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
2d ago
rnb

react-native-bluetooth-classic

⚛ Bluetooth classic Android(Bluetooth)/IOS(ExternalAccessory) module for serial communication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
569
Last Commit
2mos ago
rns

react-native-star-prnt

React-Native bridge to communicate with Star Micronics Bluetooth/LAN Printers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnb

react-native-bluetooth-escpos-printer

React-Native plugin for the bluetooth ESC/POS printers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
rnb

react-native-bluetooth-serial

Port of https://github.com/don/BluetoothSerial for react native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rne

@leesiongchan/react-native-esc-pos

A React Native ESC/POS module to help you connect to your ESC/POS printer easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-bluetooth-manager

Bluetooth API for React Native

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago