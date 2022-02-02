Categories
10 Best React Native Bluetooth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-ble-manager
React Native BLE communication module
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
react-native-ble-plx
React Native BLE library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Poor Documentation
3
Buggy
react-native-bluetooth-status
React-Native library to query and manage bluetooth state of the device (iOS and Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bs
@ionic-native/bluetooth-serial
Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bluetooth-classic
⚛ Bluetooth classic Android(Bluetooth)/IOS(ExternalAccessory) module for serial communication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
569
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-star-prnt
React-Native bridge to communicate with Star Micronics Bluetooth/LAN Printers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bluetooth-escpos-printer
React-Native plugin for the bluetooth ESC/POS printers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bluetooth-serial
Port of https://github.com/don/BluetoothSerial for react native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
@leesiongchan/react-native-esc-pos
A React Native ESC/POS module to help you connect to your ESC/POS printer easily.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-bluetooth-manager
Bluetooth API for React Native
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
