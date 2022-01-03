openbase logo
10 Best React Native Barcode Scanner Libraries

react-native-camera

A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!

MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
rnq

react-native-qrcode-scanner

A QR code scanner component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

expo-barcode-scanner

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
3d ago

@spigotlabs/expo-barcode-scanner

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3d ago

scandit-react-native

Cross platform React Native plugin of the Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago

@paraboly/react-native-barcode-scanner

Basic barcode scanner for React Native by Paraboly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnb

react-native-barcode-scanner-google

Barcode scanner for react native, which implements barcode detection from Google's Barcode API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit

react-native-barcodescanner

A barcode scanner component for react native - not maintained anymore - use react-native-camera

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rbs

rn-barcode-scanner

barcode scanner for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-native-smart-barcode-ry

A smart barcode scanner component for React Native app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago