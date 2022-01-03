Categories
8 Best React Native Barcode Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-camera
A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
Save
MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
7
Performant
rnb
react-native-barcode
A barcode generator for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnb
react-native-barcode-creator
React Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-barcode-builder
Component for generating barcode in react native app
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-smart-code
Support React & ReactNative.In react-native,it's create base64 String,which is qrcode or barcode ,and without webview.In react,we use jsbarcode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn1
react-native-1d-barcodes
React Native 1D barcode generator component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-barcode-expo
Component for generating barcode in react native app
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnz
react-native-zxing
Zxing library for React Native Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
