8 Best React Native Barcode Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-native-camera

A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!

MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
rnb

react-native-barcode

A barcode generator for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnb

react-native-barcode-creator

React Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnb

react-native-barcode-builder

Component for generating barcode in react native app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-smart-code

Support React & ReactNative.In react-native,it's create base64 String,which is qrcode or barcode ,and without webview.In react,we use jsbarcode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
rn1

react-native-1d-barcodes

React Native 1D barcode generator component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnb

react-native-barcode-expo

Component for generating barcode in react native app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnz

react-native-zxing

Zxing library for React Native Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5mos ago