openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Avatar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnu

react-native-user-avatar

Avatar Component For React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
rnf

react-native-face-pile

🙉👮🙎🤠 Face Piles (A group of overlapping round avatars) for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-text-avatar

React Native component for a text avatar

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
ra

rn-avatar

React Native Avatars can be used to represent people in a graphical way with support for falling back to using the user's initials on a colored background as the avatar if valid source is not present.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnb

react-native-bigheads

Big Heads avatars for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-interactive-avatar

An avatar allowing you to click on it to change the image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rna

react-native-avatar-generator

A simple react-native package to generate userAvatar for your profile pictures.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnb

react-native-badge-avatar

react native avatar component support badge number, badge icon, name, icon, border, default placeholder, radius…

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rca

rn-colorful-avatar

Colorful Avatar for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
ma

metin-avatars

React Native component for Avataaars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago