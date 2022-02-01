Categories
10 Best React Native Avatar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnu
react-native-user-avatar
Avatar Component For React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
rnf
react-native-face-pile
🙉👮🙎🤠 Face Piles (A group of overlapping round avatars) for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-text-avatar
React Native component for a text avatar
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
rn-avatar
React Native Avatars can be used to represent people in a graphical way with support for falling back to using the user's initials on a colored background as the avatar if valid source is not present.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bigheads
Big Heads avatars for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-interactive-avatar
An avatar allowing you to click on it to change the image
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-avatar-generator
A simple react-native package to generate userAvatar for your profile pictures.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-badge-avatar
react native avatar component support badge number, badge icon, name, icon, border, default placeholder, radius…
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rca
rn-colorful-avatar
Colorful Avatar for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
metin-avatars
React Native component for Avataaars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
