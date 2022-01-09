openbase logo
10 Best React Native Autocomplete Libraries

rns

react-native-sectioned-multi-select

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm

react-native-multiple-select

Simple multi-select component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ras

rn-autocomplete-select

AutoComplete with selection for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna

react-native-autocomplete-input

Pure javascript autocomplete input for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
rng

react-native-google-places-autocomplete

Customizable Google Places autocomplete component for iOS and Android React-Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
25.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
rnc

react-native-country-picker-modal

🇦🇶 Country picker provides a modal allowing a user to select a country from a list. It display a flag next to each country name.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
rmp

rn-modal-picker

This is a cross-platform picker with search bar for react native support both platform IOs and android

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
7mos ago
rns

react-native-sectioned-multi-select-sotero

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
rns

react-native-searchable-dropdown

Searchable Dropdown

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

react-native-picker-modal-view

An unified React Native Picker Modal component for iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnd

react-native-dropdown-autocomplete

Autocomplete input with dropdown modal component for React native. Useful for pages with multiple autocomplete's.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
509
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tag-autocomplete

Autocompleting tag list for react native.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit

react-native-autocomplete-select

AutoComplete with selection for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rns

react-native-select-plus

Select component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
smp

search-modal-picker

RN modal picker

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnq

react-native-quick-select

A simple select and multiselect dropdown for react native - IOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnd

@nextgencodecompany/react-native-dropdown-autocomplete

Autocomplete input with dropdown modal component for React native. Useful for pages with multiple autocomplete's.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Buggy
1Abandoned
rna

react-native-autocomplete-multiple-commaseprated-tags

React Native AutoComplete AutoSugestion Dropdown with Multiple Comma Separated Tags NPM Package

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago