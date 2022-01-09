Categories
10 Best React Native Autocomplete Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multiple-select
Simple multi-select component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ras
rn-autocomplete-select
AutoComplete with selection for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna
react-native-autocomplete-input
Pure javascript autocomplete input for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
rng
react-native-google-places-autocomplete
Customizable Google Places autocomplete component for iOS and Android React-Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
25.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
rnc
react-native-country-picker-modal
🇦🇶 Country picker provides a modal allowing a user to select a country from a list. It display a flag next to each country name.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
rn-modal-picker
This is a cross-platform picker with search bar for react native support both platform IOs and android
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select-sotero
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-searchable-dropdown
Searchable Dropdown
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
react-native-picker-modal-view
An unified React Native Picker Modal component for iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dropdown-autocomplete
Autocomplete input with dropdown modal component for React native. Useful for pages with multiple autocomplete's.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
509
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tag-autocomplete
Autocompleting tag list for react native.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-autocomplete-select
AutoComplete with selection for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-select-plus
Select component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smp
search-modal-picker
RN modal picker
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
react-native-quick-select
A simple select and multiselect dropdown for react native - IOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
@nextgencodecompany/react-native-dropdown-autocomplete
Autocomplete input with dropdown modal component for React native. Useful for pages with multiple autocomplete's.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
rna
react-native-autocomplete-multiple-commaseprated-tags
React Native AutoComplete AutoSugestion Dropdown with Multiple Comma Separated Tags NPM Package
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
