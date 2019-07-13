openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best React Native Authentication Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnt

react-native-touch-id

React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

expo-local-authentication

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
rnl

react-native-linkedin

🔗 React-Native LinkedIn, a simple LinkedIn login library for React-Native or Expo with WebView and Modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-biometrics

React Native module for iOS and Android biometrics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-plaid-link

React Native Plaid authenticator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
332
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-check-auth

Add auth protection anywhere in your react/react-native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
518
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-oauth

A react-native wrapper for social authentication login for both Android and iOS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago