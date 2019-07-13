Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best React Native Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnt
react-native-touch-id
React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-local-authentication
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnl
react-native-linkedin
🔗 React-Native LinkedIn, a simple LinkedIn login library for React-Native or Expo with WebView and Modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-biometrics
React Native module for iOS and Android biometrics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-plaid-link
React Native Plaid authenticator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
332
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-check-auth
Add auth protection anywhere in your react/react-native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
518
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-oauth
A react-native wrapper for social authentication login for both Android and iOS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package