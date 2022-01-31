openbase logo
10 Best React Native Augmented Reality Libraries

react-viro

Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and

281
5.0/ 5
@viro-community/react-viro

ViroReact: The AR and VR library for React Native 📳

326
343
14d ago

react-native-3d-model-view

A React Native view for displaying 3D models

146
141
3yrs ago
react-arkit

AR library for React-Native based on ARKit

57
12
4yrs ago

react-native-arkit

React Native binding for iOS ARKit

1.7K
7
7mos ago

react-native-augment

Module to use AugmentSDK with React Natives apps.

4
3
2yrs ago
react-ar

AR library for React-Native based on ARKit

57
3
4yrs ago
react-native-arcore

React Native bindings for Google ARCore

0
2
4yrs ago

react-native-wikitude

Bridge between Wikitude and React Native

23
1
3yrs ago
react-viro-goopy

Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and

0
