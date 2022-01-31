Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Augmented Reality Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rv
react-viro
Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@viro-community/react-viro
ViroReact: The AR and VR library for React Native 📳
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-3d-model-view
A React Native view for displaying 3D models
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-arkit
AR library for React-Native based on ARKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-arkit
React Native binding for iOS ARKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-augment
Module to use AugmentSDK with React Natives apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-ar
AR library for React-Native based on ARKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-arcore
React Native bindings for Google ARCore
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-wikitude
Bridge between Wikitude and React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvg
react-viro-goopy
Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package