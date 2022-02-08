openbase logo
10 Best React Native Audio Player Libraries

react-native-track-player

A fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, chromecast support, background mode and more!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
rna

react-native-audio-recorder-player

react-native native module for audio recorder and player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

expo-av

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rns

react-native-sound

React Native module for playing sound clips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
rns

react-native-sound-player

Play sound file in ReactNative

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
20d ago
rnj

react-native-jw-media-player

React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rnv

react-native-vlc-media-player

React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-native-community/audio-toolkit

Cross-platform audio library for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
955
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
rna

react-native-audio-streaming

iOS & Android react native module to play an audio stream, with background support and media controls

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
765
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
rnp

react-native-play-audio

React Native module for playing audio on iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
rnv

react-native-vlc-player

VLC Player for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-audio-player-recorder

Audio recorder library for React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnf

react-native-file-opener

A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnm

react-native-music-player-service

Ready to use music player control

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnp

react-native-player

Media player for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rna

react-native-audio-streaming-player-enhanced

An audio steaming player for React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-native-media-player

This is a react native media player with external display controller. Support photo, video, music and background mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rna

react-native-audioplayer

Small audio player library for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
rnm

react-native-media-kit

Video(and audio) component for react-native apps, supporting both iOS and Android. A unified and elegant player controller is provided by default. The API is similar with HTML video.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago