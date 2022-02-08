Categories
10 Best React Native Audio Player Libraries
react-native-track-player
A fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, chromecast support, background mode and more!
Apache-2.0
Built-In
2.2K
11.3K
6d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
/ 5
4
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
rna
react-native-audio-recorder-player
react-native native module for audio recorder and player.
MIT
Built-In
419
3.6K
1mo ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
/ 5
1
expo-av
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
Built-In
15.9K
40K
3d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
7
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-sound
React Native module for playing sound clips
MIT
Built-In
2.5K
32.4K
1mo ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
7
Great Documentation
2
Poor Documentation
rns
react-native-sound-player
Play sound file in ReactNative
MIT
Built-In
181
3.1K
20d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnj
react-native-jw-media-player
React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
MIT
Built-In
102
389
2mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Hard to Use
rnv
react-native-vlc-media-player
React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
170
211
2mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-native-community/audio-toolkit
Cross-platform audio library for React Native
MIT
Built-In
955
3.5K
3mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Abandoned
rna
react-native-audio-streaming
iOS & Android react native module to play an audio stream, with background support and media controls
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
765
49
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Abandoned
rnp
react-native-play-audio
React Native module for playing audio on iOS and Android
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
17
35
3yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
rnv
react-native-vlc-player
VLC Player for react-native
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
138
31
1yr ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-audio-player-recorder
Audio recorder library for React Native
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
46
14
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-file-opener
A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
140
10
5yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-music-player-service
Ready to use music player control
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
11
10
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-player
Media player for React Native
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
84
2
6yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-audio-streaming-player-enhanced
An audio steaming player for React Native
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
1
0
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-media-player
This is a react native media player with external display controller. Support photo, video, music and background mode.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
97
1
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-audioplayer
Small audio player library for react native
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
104
0
6yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
rnm
react-native-media-kit
Video(and audio) component for react-native apps, supporting both iOS and Android. A unified and elegant player controller is provided by default. The API is similar with HTML video.
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
196
0
6yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
