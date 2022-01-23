openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Animation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

lottie-web

Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant

react-native-reanimated

React Native's Animated library reimplemented

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant

lottie-react-native

Lottie wrapper for React Native.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
24
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
rnr

react-native-redash

The React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna

react-native-animatable

Standard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
rnf

react-native-flip-card

The card component which has a motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnt

react-navigation-transitions

Custom transitions for react-navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
449
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnw

react-native-wheel-of-fortune

React Native Wheel of Fortune Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
6mos ago
rnm

react-native-motion

Animate it! Easily!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
804
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-svg-animations

SVG Animations wrapper for react-native.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
583
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-sooji-animated-input

Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnc

react-native-circular-menu

A Ripple menu effect for your react native application

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rna

react-native-auto-animate

A simple declarative API for React-Native animations, using hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago