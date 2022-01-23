Categories
10 Best React Native Animation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lottie-web
Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
react-native-reanimated
React Native's Animated library reimplemented
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
lottie-react-native
Lottie wrapper for React Native.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
24
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnr
react-native-redash
The React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rna
react-native-animatable
Standard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rnf
react-native-flip-card
The card component which has a motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-navigation-transitions
Custom transitions for react-navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
449
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-wheel-of-fortune
React Native Wheel of Fortune Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-motion
Animate it! Easily!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
804
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-svg-animations
SVG Animations wrapper for react-native.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
583
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sooji-animated-input
Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-circular-menu
A Ripple menu effect for your react native application
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-auto-animate
A simple declarative API for React-Native animations, using hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
