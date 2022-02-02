openbase logo
10 Best React Native Action Sheet/Menu Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-share

Social share, sending simple data to other apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
99.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
15
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Performant

@expo/react-native-action-sheet

A cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-actionsheet

An elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rnm

react-native-material-menu

Pure JavaScript material menu component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-native-popup-menu

Popup menu component for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna

react-native-activity-view

iOS share and action sheets for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
574
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnb

react-native-bottom-action-sheet

React Native: Native Bottom Action Sheet

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
8mos ago
rna

react-native-action-sheet-component

React Native Action Sheet Component for iOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tooltip-menu

ReactNative component - tooltip menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-custom-action-sheet

React Native custom action sheet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6yrs ago