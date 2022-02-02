Categories
10 Best React Native Action Sheet/Menu Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-share
Social share, sending simple data to other apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
99.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Performant
@expo/react-native-action-sheet
A cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-actionsheet
An elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-material-menu
Pure JavaScript material menu component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-native-popup-menu
Popup menu component for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rna
react-native-activity-view
iOS share and action sheets for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
574
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bottom-action-sheet
React Native: Native Bottom Action Sheet
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-action-sheet-component
React Native Action Sheet Component for iOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tooltip-menu
ReactNative component - tooltip menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-custom-action-sheet
React Native custom action sheet
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
