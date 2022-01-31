Categories
5 Best React Native 3D Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rng
react-native-gl-model-view
📺 Display and animate textured Wavefront .OBJ 3D models with 60fps - native bridge to GLView (iOS) and jPCT-AE (Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnr
react-native-really-awesome-button
React Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
555
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn3
react-native-3dcube-navigation
3D cube navigation JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-3d-model-view
A React Native view for displaying 3D models
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-particles-webgl
🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, React Native, Three.js and WebGL, if don't like memory leaking react-three-fiber, try https://github.com/flyskywhy/react-native-particles-bg built on @flyskywhy/react-native-gcanvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
