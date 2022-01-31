openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best React Native 3D Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rng

react-native-gl-model-view

📺 Display and animate textured Wavefront .OBJ 3D models with 60fps - native bridge to GLView (iOS) and jPCT-AE (Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnr

react-native-really-awesome-button

React Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
555
Last Commit
1yr ago
rn3

react-native-3dcube-navigation

3D cube navigation JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-3d-model-view

A React Native view for displaying 3D models

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnp

react-native-particles-webgl

🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, React Native, Three.js and WebGL, if don't like memory leaking react-three-fiber, try https://github.com/flyskywhy/react-native-particles-bg built on @flyskywhy/react-native-gcanvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago