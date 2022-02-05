openbase logo
10 Best React Multi Select Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

react-multi-select-component

Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
react-bootstrap-typeahead

React typeahead with Bootstrap styling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/multi-select

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
449
Last Commit
3d ago

teselagen-react-components

React components shared across teselagen's apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-functional-select

Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-element-popper

A small React component to create a variety of elements that require Popper, such as dropdowns, modals, multi selects, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
react-responsive-select

A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
@rooks/use-multi-selectable-list

Essential React custom hooks ⚓ to super charge your components!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-multi-search-select

A fully tested Typescript React component that shows a multi select searchable dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-select2-wrapper

Wrapper for Select2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-picky

Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-selectize

A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
material_multi_select_list

> React multi select item from a (text , value) list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago

@khanacademy/react-multi-select

A multiple select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@amalto/multi-select

📦 Platform 6 UI components provided to develop the user interface of services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
13d ago

@kenshooui/react-multi-select

A Multi Select component built with and for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-bootstrap-multiselect

A multiselect component for react (with bootstrap). This is a react port of bootstrap-multiselect.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-filtered-multiselect

Filtered multi-select React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@atlaskit/multi-select

React component which allows selection of multiple items from a dropdown list. Substitute for the native multiple select element

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
reactjs-dropdown-component

Custom dropdown components for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
637
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-select-box

An accessible select box component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
6yrs ago
multi-select-react

A React Component providing multi select functionality.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-listbox

a double listbox react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cpr-multiselect

Canopy React Multi-select Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4mos ago
react-search-multi-select

A simple customisable React component with Select/Multi Select and Search

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-select-multi

React Multiple-Select Component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-combo-select

React dropdown for select and multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-multi-check

Select multiple options at once

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-multi-select-ext

react-multi-select-ext

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@jorgemmsilva/react-multi-select

A Multi Select component built with and for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-multiple-selector

This package built on react-select to select cities, countries, regions, ..etc.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago