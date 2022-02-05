Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Multi Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
react-multi-select-component
Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rc-select
React Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbt
react-bootstrap-typeahead
React typeahead with Bootstrap styling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/multi-select
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
449
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
teselagen-react-components
React components shared across teselagen's apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-functional-select
Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rep
react-element-popper
A small React component to create a variety of elements that require Popper, such as dropdowns, modals, multi selects, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-responsive-select
A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ums
@rooks/use-multi-selectable-list
Essential React custom hooks ⚓ to super charge your components!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-multi-search-select
A fully tested Typescript React component that shows a multi select searchable dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-select2-wrapper
Wrapper for Select2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-picky
Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selectize
A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mms
material_multi_select_list
> React multi select item from a (text , value) list
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@khanacademy/react-multi-select
A multiple select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@amalto/multi-select
📦 Platform 6 UI components provided to develop the user interface of services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@kenshooui/react-multi-select
A Multi Select component built with and for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbm
react-bootstrap-multiselect
A multiselect component for react (with bootstrap). This is a react port of bootstrap-multiselect.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfm
react-filtered-multiselect
Filtered multi-select React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ms
@atlaskit/multi-select
React component which allows selection of multiple items from a dropdown list. Substitute for the native multiple select element
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdc
reactjs-dropdown-component
Custom dropdown components for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
637
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-select-box
An accessible select box component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
msr
multi-select-react
A React Component providing multi select functionality.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-listbox
a double listbox react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpr-multiselect
Canopy React Multi-select Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-search-multi-select
A simple customisable React component with Select/Multi Select and Search
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-select-multi
React Multiple-Select Component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-combo-select
React dropdown for select and multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-multi-check
Select multiple options at once
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-multi-select-ext
react-multi-select-ext
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@jorgemmsilva/react-multi-select
A Multi Select component built with and for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-multiple-selector
This package built on react-select to select cities, countries, regions, ..etc.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package