10 Best React Mouse Events Libraries

react-use-gesture

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdm

react-dnd-mouse-backend

Mouse Backend for react-dnd library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae

react-any-event

Create and handle new events for HTML elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rcp

react-cursor-position

A React component that decorates its children with mouse and touch coordinates relative to itself.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
39.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsw

react-scroll-wheel-handler

Simple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rip

react-input-position

A React component that decorates it's children with mouse/touch position tracking, a status toggle fired by click/gesture events, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-mouse-aware

A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ra

react-aim

Determine the cursor aim for triggering mouse events.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rr

react-rotation

React rotation component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
uma

use-mouse-action

React Hooks to listen to both mouse down or up and click events with a once called function

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-browser-hooks

React Browser Hooks

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rum

react-use-mouse-move

Custom hook for capturing mouse move event easily

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-event-components

🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
reo

react-event-outside

A Higher Order Component for listening mouse events outside of the component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rtm

react-touch-mouse-handler

Higher Order Component for touch and mouse events control.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
umm

use-mouse-move

React hook for listening to mouse move events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago