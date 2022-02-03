Categories
10 Best React Mouse Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-use-gesture
👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rdm
react-dnd-mouse-backend
Mouse Backend for react-dnd library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae
react-any-event
Create and handle new events for HTML elements
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rcp
react-cursor-position
A React component that decorates its children with mouse and touch coordinates relative to itself.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
39.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-scroll-wheel-handler
Simple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rip
react-input-position
A React component that decorates it's children with mouse/touch position tracking, a status toggle fired by click/gesture events, and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-mouse-aware
A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-aim
Determine the cursor aim for triggering mouse events.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rotation
React rotation component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uma
use-mouse-action
React Hooks to listen to both mouse down or up and click events with a once called function
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-browser-hooks
React Browser Hooks
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rum
react-use-mouse-move
Custom hook for capturing mouse move event easily
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-event-components
🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reo
react-event-outside
A Higher Order Component for listening mouse events outside of the component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-touch-mouse-handler
Higher Order Component for touch and mouse events control.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
umm
use-mouse-move
React hook for listening to mouse move events
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
