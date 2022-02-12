Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Misc Visual Effects Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
rt
react-tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rc
react-confetti
Confetti without the cleanup.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pp
preact-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ip
inferno-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
441
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpj
react-particles-js
Particles.js for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-ripple
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpa
react-particle-animation
✨Canvas-based particle animation for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-mouse-particles
A mouse particle effect react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rj
reactparticles.js
Independently configurable react component for particles.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-particle-image
Render images as interactive particles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
343
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-particles
Unjquerified Customizable Interactive Particles Animation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ef
edge-flow
A GPU based particle system React Component for showing data flow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-dipper
An reactifed version of particle.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-particle-backgrounds
Simple and customisable animated particle backgrounds for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
par
partican
Particle System Canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-snow-particle
React 雪花组件
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@blackbox-vision/react-particles
🎉Blazing fast ParticlesJS wrapper for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-snow
React Component for snowy effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gl-particles
Particle effect using React with Pixi.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package