10 Best React Misc Visual Effects Libraries

tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
rt

react-tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rc

react-confetti

Confetti without the cleanup.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pp

preact-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3d ago
ip

inferno-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
441
Last Commit
3d ago
rpj

react-particles-js

Particles.js for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-ripple

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rpa

react-particle-animation

✨Canvas-based particle animation for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
rmp

react-mouse-particles

A mouse particle effect react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
10mos ago
rj

reactparticles.js

Independently configurable react component for particles.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpi

react-particle-image

Render images as interactive particles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
343
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rp

react-particles

Unjquerified Customizable Interactive Particles Animation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ef

edge-flow

A GPU based particle system React Component for showing data flow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rd

react-dipper

An reactifed version of particle.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
rpb

react-particle-backgrounds

Simple and customisable animated particle backgrounds for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
par

partican

Particle System Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsp

react-snow-particle

React 雪花组件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@blackbox-vision/react-particles

🎉Blazing fast ParticlesJS wrapper for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

react-snow

React Component for snowy effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rgp

react-gl-particles

Particle effect using React with Pixi.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago